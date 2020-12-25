After losing five of their first six games, the Minnesota Vikings returned from their bye week and won five of six to even their record. But their hopes for back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2008 and 2009 have been all but dashed with losses in their last two contests. The Vikings will look to keep their slim chances alive when they visit the New Orleans Saints on NFL Christmas Day 2020. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota (6-8), which dropped a 33-27 home decision to Chicago last Sunday, is hanging by a thread and trails Arizona for the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff bracket by two games with two remaining. New Orleans is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Vikings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 51. Before locking in any Vikings vs. Saints picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 22-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning over $800. The model also enters Week 16 on an incredible 118-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Vikings. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Vikings vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Vikings spread: New Orleans -6.5

Saints vs. Vikings over-under: 51 points

Saints vs. Vikings money line: New Orleans -300, Minnesota +250

NO: Saints are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games against teams with losing records

MIN: Vikings have failed to cover their last five contests

Why the Saints can cover

In addition to being the team's top rusher, Saints running back Alvin Kamara leads the team in catches (80) and receiving yards (739) thanks to injuries that limited Michael Thomas to seven games this year.

Kamara is two touchdowns behind Kansas City's Tyreek Hill (17) for the league lead, as he has run for 10 scores and hauled in five TD passes.

One of those receptions came in last Sunday's 32-29 home setback against the Chiefs, as quarterback Drew Brees returned from a four-game absence due to lung and rib injuries to throw for three scores. The 41-year-old has multiple scoring passes in seven of his 10 outings and been picked off just four times this season.

Why the Vikings can cover

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen had only two catches against the Bears, but one was for his career-high 13th touchdown of the season. The 30-year-old wide receiver has six TD receptions in his last five game after recording that number while appearing in 10 games last year. Thielen is second on the Vikings with 771 receiving yards and has posted three 100-yard performances.

Justin Jefferson has emerged as Kirk Cousins' favorite target this season and leads Minnesota with 73 catches and 1,182 yards. The 21-year-old from LSU, who was selected 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, had eight receptions last Sunday to eclipse the franchise record for a rookie previously held by Randy Moss (69 in 1998).

Jefferson needs 132 yards to break the rookie mark also set by Moss.

How to make Saints vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. In fact, it's calling for 52 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Vikings on NFL Christmas Day 2020? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Saints spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.

