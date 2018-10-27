Saints vs. Vikings odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from expert who's 19-5 on Minnesota games

In one of the year's most highly-anticipated games, the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in a rematch of last season's unforgettable playoff game. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET. New Orleans was on the verge of making the NFC title game last year when Case Keenum hooked up with Stefon Diggs on a miracle touchdown as time expired, with Minnesota advancing 29-24. Now riding a five-game win streak, the revenge-minded Saints return as 1-point underdogs. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 53 in the latest Saints vs. Vikings odds. Before you make any Saints vs. Vikings picks, see what Las Vegas SuperContest guru R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White has cashed huge in the SuperContest -- the world's most prestigious handicapping competition -- twice in the past three years. Anyone who followed his NFL plays on SportsLine last season won nearly $2,000.

And he has an eerie feel for the Vikings: In his last 24 spread picks involving Minnesota, White has been right 19 times -- a stunning 79 percent cash rate. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, White has broken down Vikings vs. Saints from every angle and locked in a strong pick. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

White knows the Saints (5-1) have covered four straight games overall, not to mention 17 of their last 22 on the road. They rank second in scoring (34.0 ppg) thanks to a balanced attack led by Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas.

At age 39, Brees is playing as well as he ever has, accounting for 15 touchdowns and no turnovers through six games.

But just because the Saints are rolling doesn't mean they'll go into Minnesota and beat a Vikings team that's more explosive than the one they lost to in the playoffs.

New quarterback Kirk Cousins has proven to be a major upgrade from Keenum: He's completing 70 percent of his throws while averaging 309 passing yards per game with 14 TDs against three INTs. Wideout Adam Thielen leads the NFL in catches (67) and yards (822), and he ranks seventh in TD grabs (5).

Minnesota's defense remains well above-average and nearly impenetrable against the run. The Vikings allow 3.7 yards per carry (fourth lowest). Moreover, they are typically a solid home bet at home under head coach Mike Zimmer, going 25-11 against the spread.

We can tell you White is leaning Over the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's unearthed an eye-popping stat that has him backing one side with confidence. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Saints vs. Vikings? And what eye-popping stat makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Sunday night, all from the CBS Sports NFL editor who's an astounding 19-5 on Vikings picks, and find out.