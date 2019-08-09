Saints vs. Vikings odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 1 picks from expert who's 22-11 on New Orleans games

The New Orleans Saints try to move past last season's bitter NFC Championship Game loss when they open the 2019 NFL preseason on Friday against the visiting Minnesota Vikings. It's an 8 p.m. ET kickoff from the Mercedez-Benz Superdome. The Saints and their legion of fans are still irate over the infamous pass interference non-call that cost them a trip to the Super Bowl, but coach Sean Payton said his young, resilient team that won't be deterred. New Orleans finished 13-3 last season, while Minnesota is coming off a disappointing 8-7-1 campaign. Bookmakers list New Orleans as a 2.5-point home favorite in the latest Saints vs. Vikings odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 37. Before you make any Vikings vs. Saints picks or 2019 NFL preseason predictions, see what Saints expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, the SportsLine senior analyst went 61-47 on all his NFL picks.

And he's especially dialed in when it comes to the Saints. In his last 33 picks involving New Orleans, Hartstein has been right 22 times, an eye-popping 67 percent cash rate.

Now, Hartstein has broken down Saints vs. Vikings in NFL preseason Week 1 from every angle and locked in a strong pointspread pick. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Hartstein knows that in addition to the motivational angle, the Saints appear to have the edge at quarterback considering neither starter will play much, if at all. Teddy Bridgewater, a former first-round pick of the Vikings, will see substantial playing time as Drew Brees' backup. This is the same quarterback who led Minnesota to an 11-5 record and a postseason berth in 2015. Few, if any, teams boast such an accomplished second-stringer. And you can bet Bridgewater will be itching to prove himself to his former team.

After Bridgewater, the Saints can call on the versatile Taysom Hill, who finished third on the team in rushing last season while averaging 12.3 yards per carry.

But just because New Orleans is at home and eager to prove a point doesn't mean they'll cover the Saints vs. Vikings spread.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer is 14-7 against the spread in preseason games, tied for the second-best mark among those who have coached at least six preseason contests. And he has a solid backup quarterback as well, in former Ram Sean Mannion. He's played in 10 NFL games and started one.

The Vikings addressed their primary weakness, the offensive line, in the 2019 NFL draft. They nabbed elite center Garrett Bradbury in the first round, guard Dru Samia in the fourth. Look for Minnesota to establish its running game on Friday, which features the electric Dalvin Cook and bruising third-round rookie Alexander Mattison.

We can tell you Hartstein is going under, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He's isolated a massive X-factor that has him going big on one side. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Saints? And what massive X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's strong pointspread pick, all from the Saints expert who's nailed 22 of his last 33 picks involving New Orleans.