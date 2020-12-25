The New Orleans Saints will host the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. ET to begin Week 16 of the 2020 NFL schedule It's the sole game on the 2020 NFL Christmas Day schedule and will receive plenty of attention from bettors. New Orleans is favored by 6.5 at William Hill Sportsbook with the over-under at 51, but those aren't the only ways to bet Saints vs. Vikings. There are also plenty of Saints vs. Vikings player props to choose from.

There are dozens of Vikings vs. Saints props available. For example, you can bet on how many receiving yards Emmanuel Sanders will have (Over-Under 60.5) or how many catches Justin Jefferson will have (Over-Under 4.5).

The model has broken down the latest Saints vs. Vikings prop bets and found the top values.

The model says Dalvin Cook rushes for 81 yards, failing to clear the Over-Under of 83.5. Cook is second in the NFL in rushing with 1,484 behind only Derrick Henry (1,679) entering Week 16. He's breezed past 83.5 rushing yards in nine of the 13 games he's played so far this season.

However, this is a tough matchup against a Saints defense that ranks fourth in rushing yards allowed and second in yards per carry allowed (3.8). To make matters even worse, the Saints are favored by 6.5, which probably won't lend itself well to the Vikings feeding Cook the 20 or more carries that might be necessary. Only three running backs this season have rushed for 84-plus yards against New Orleans.

Another one of the NFL prop picks from the model: Drew Brees goes under 253.5 passing yards. In fact, the model says he'll pick up just 236 yards through the air. Brees returned from injured reserve last week after missing more than a month with broken ribs and a punctured lung to throw for three touchdowns against the Chiefs.

However, Brees only managed 234 yards in that game and now he'll take on a Vikings secondary that has gotten stingier against opposing quarterbacks in recent weeks. Minnesota ranks 24th in the NFL in passing yards allowed because of a poor start to the season, but the Vikings have given up 203 yards or fewer to opposing quarterbacks in four of their last six games. Brees also won't have Michael Thomas at his disposal after he was sent back to injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The model has also found three other NFL props that have plenty of value on Christmas Day.

These are the NFL prop picks for Saints vs. Vikings based on the model's analysis.