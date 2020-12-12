Drew Brees has missed three games and will miss a fourth on Sunday as he recovers from broken ribs and a collapsed lung. And while the New Orleans Saints quarterback is admittedly anxious to return to the field as his team vies for a top spot in the NFC playoff picture, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports it's too early to pencil Brees in for a Week 15 return. Previous reports pinpointed the Saints' anticipated Dec. 20 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs as Brees' likely return to the lineup, but Pelissero suggested Saturday that New Orleans will not rush the 41-year-old back under center.

"The next few days are gonna be big (in) determining whether or not Brees potentially can return next week against the Chiefs," Pelissero reported. "Brees is feeling better. He's going through a bunch of different throwing-motion rehab drills with different objects. But nobody's seen him throw a football yet ... The Saints can clinch the NFC South title this week. They're in a position where they can afford to wait and make sure he is all the way back before they put him on the field."

The Saints, of course, have reason to do all they can to beat the Chiefs (11-1) in Week 15, with the NFC's No. 1 seed -- and the conference's only postseason bye -- still on the line. That said, they'd likely rather have Brees fully healthy for a playoff run than for the final quarter of the regular season. The veteran's replacement, former utility man Taysom Hill, has also fared relatively well in three straight victories during Brees' absence, completing 72 percent of his passes and throwing two touchdowns in New Orleans' Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.