The New Orleans Saints' logo is one of the best in the NFL, and it will stay that way after a court ruled in their favor on a lawsuit centered around the fleur-de-lis symbol. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed a case brought by Michael Messier, per Sportico.

Messier originally filed a petition to nix the Saints logo in 2023, claiming that he was a "direct descendant of the Kings of France." Messier claimed he and his family owned the intellectual property rights for the fleur-de-lis, which included the Saints logo.

In their response to Messier's initial filing, the Saints said it was "the latest installment in his decade-plus-long disconcerting and unfounded campaign against the Saints Club."

"Mr. Messier has not alleged that he or his family make, offer for sale, or sell any products or services using a fleur-de-lis design," the court wrote in its decision, per IP Watchdog. "Nor has he alleged that he is, in any manner, involved in commercial 'entertainment services,' in connection with football or any other form of commerce where he uses a fleur-de-lis design."

The Saints were issued a service mark for their fleur-de-lis logo back in 1974, according to IP Watchdog, and it has served their iconic marker ever since. New Orleans has also created secondary logos depicting Sir Saint and the state of Louisiana, but the fleur-de-lis was featured prominently in both.

Thanks to this ruling, fans will continue to see the fleur-de-lis on the side of the Saints helmets every Sunday.