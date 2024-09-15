One of the most unexpected wins from Week 2 came from the New Orleans Saints, who went into Dallas and blew out the Cowboys.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the only drama left was whether the two teams would combine for a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before.

With six minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, the Saints were leading 41-19, and if that had been the final score, it wouldn't have been a scorigami. However, Blake Grupe ended up tacking on a 26-yard field goal for New Orleans in the final minutes which made the score 44-19. The Cowboys then went three-and-out on their final offensive possession, which was notable, because it marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with the exact final score of 44-19.

As you can see above, it's the 1,086th unique final score in NFL history.

This marks the second week in a row that there's been a scorigami, and in both games, the losing team scored 19 points. That's an odd total for an NFL team, which is why it usually leads to a scorigami. For the Cowboys, they ended up with 19 after getting just one offensive touchdown and four field goals from Brandon Aubrey.

The NFL's lone scorigami of Week 1 came on Monday night when the 49ers beat the Jets 32-19.

As for the Cowboys, this marked the fourth time since the start of the 2022 season that they've been involved in scorigami. The last one came in October 2023 when they beat the Rams 43-20.

On the Saints' end, the win over Dallas marked the first time they've been involved in a scorigami in four years. The last time it happened came on Christmas Day 2020 when they beat the Vikings 52-33. The high-scoring Saints have made a lot of history through two weeks. With 35 points in the first half against the Cowboys, they became just the third team in NFL history to score 30 or more points in the first half of their first two games, joining the 1968 Raiders and 2001 Colts.

With two scorigamis through two weeks, there's a chance that we could see the 2024 season surpass the total from a 2023 season that saw nine scorigamis happen.