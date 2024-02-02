Klint Kubiak will try to help the San Francisco 49ers hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVIII. After that, he's set to take up new work, with the New Orleans Saints working to hire Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.

Kubiak, 36, currently serves as the 49ers' offensive passing game specialist, one of the top assistant positions under head coach Kyle Shanahan. He cannot officially be hired by New Orleans until after the Super Bowl, but all signs point to a deal.

While Shanahan is generally credited as the mastermind behind San Francisco's vaunted offense, which included a pair of MVP candidates in Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey this season, Kubiak is just the latest in a growing list of assistants to draw outside interest for their role in the 49ers attack. Mike McDaniel (now the Miami Dolphins head coach) and Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans OC) are recent Shanahan aides to warrant promotions, with Slowik holding Kubiak's current title in 2022.

Prior to joining the 49ers in 2023, Kubiak spent 2022 as the Denver Broncos' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, serving as a primary play-caller late that year. He previously spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, first as QBs coach (2019-2020) and then as OC in 2021, when QB Kirk Cousins was among four offensive starters to earn Pro Bowl honors. He is also the son of former Broncos and Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, who led Denver to a Super Bowl 50 victory in 2015.

Kubiak is set to replace Pete Carmichael Jr. in New Orleans. The latter was the NFL's longest-tenured OC from 2009-2023, spending 15 seasons under Sean Payton and Dennis Allen with the Saints. He was dismissed following this season and is reportedly set to rejoin Payton in Denver as an offensive assistant.