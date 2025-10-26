The Saints have several assets they're reportedly willing to move at the NFL's trade deadline next month, including wideout Brandin Cooks, who would set a league record if he was dealt by Nov. 4, according to Ian Rapoport. Cooks, who signed with New Orleans in March on a two-year contract, has already been traded four times in his 12-year NFL career, which is tied for most in NFL history with Kiko Alonso and Eric Dickerson.

A former first-round pick by the Saints in 2014, the 32-year-old receiver was initially traded to the Patriots in 2017 after two 1,000-yard seasons and later moved by New England to the Rams the following campaign. Los Angeles then traded Cooks to the Texans in 2020, before Houston worked a deal with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys in 2023.

Cooks has 14 catches for 127 yards this season, but has seen his involvement in the offense and total number of targets with the Saints decrease in recent weeks. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has only targeted Cooks three times over the last three games and the veteran pass-catcher has yet to find the end zone this season.

Rapoport notes via sources that a trade involving Cooks "is very possible" and that he's one of several playmakers for the Saints on the potential chopping block. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are others New Orleans could move, though not as likely as Cooks, per Rapoport.

New Orleans is struggling at 1-6 this season, making it more feasible the Saints are willing to trade away assets during an obvious rebuild and restructuring of sorts for general manager Mickey Loomis. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara has no interest in moving to another city and said earlier this month, "if Mickey comes down and says that, I'm going to drink a piña colada somewhere."

While most players in Kamara's position would jump at the opportunity to join a contender from what appears to be a sinking ship in the NFC South, the former Tennessee star doesn't have change high on his priority list.

Kamara is the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (7,093), rushing touchdowns (61) and all-purpose yards (12,641).

The situation's a bit different for Cooks, who is used to moving around as a pro, not to mention expected heavier usage elsewhere as a weapon offensively.