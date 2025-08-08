Indianapolis Colts running back Salvon Ahmed will miss the entire 2025 season after suffering an ankle injury in practice Sunday, according to ESPN. Ahmed went down during a live tackling period after a hip-drop tackle from safety Trey Washington. The NFL banned hip-drop tackles during the 2024 season due to several injuries occurring as a result of the play.

"Never want to see that happen," Colts coach Shane Steichen said, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "I know we don't encourage hip-drop tackles. I know Trey's down in the dumps, and I don't think he's trying to do that. We're just trying to create an edge. ... Those [backups] are going to have to tackle come preseason."

With Ahmed out for the year, the Colts are now signing former Dolphins running back in Nate Noel, per ESPN. Noel will now compete for one of the team's backup running back spots behind Jonathan Taylor. Fifth-round rookie DJ Giddens, Khalil Herbert and Tyler Goodson are also in the mix for that conversation.

Indianapolis only completed a few live portions of practice since Steichen became the team's coach in 2024. Steichen recently revealed that he wanted a more active and intense training camp, including tackling.

"I think training camp is where you want to create the edge and the toughness and the identity of your football team, so you have live periods," Steichen said.

Ahmed signed to the Colts' practice squad in October 2024 and ultimately inked a reserve/futures contract with the franchise in January. He previously spent four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and racked up 593 yards and five touchdowns in 38 career games.