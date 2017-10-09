Sam Bradford active, expected to start for Vikings on 'Monday Night Football'

The Minnesota Vikings have been handling their quarterback Sam Bradford's knee injury on a week-to-week basis.

He's sought second opinions and Mike Zimmer has equivocated on how long Bradford might sit, but this week, it looks like he's finally ready to get back on the field. Bradford is active for "Monday Night Football."

According to a report from ESPN.com, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told ESPN in a pregame production meeting that he expected Bradford to play on Monday night against the division rival Chicago Bears.

Bradford was spotted throwing passes at practice on Thursday, the first time since his injury that he'd done so.

Sam Bradford throwing in practice for 1st time since Sept21. Jerick McKinnon also looking pretty mobile after injuring ankle vs. Lions. pic.twitter.com/X28lR31fZp — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 5, 2017

Bradford first injured the knee this season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, while playing one of the best games of his career. (He finished 27 of 32 for 346 yards, three touchdowns and no picks.) He's missed the Vikings' last three contests, during which they went 1-2 against the Steelers (loss), Buccaneers (win), and Lions (loss).

Case Keenum has been filling in for Bradford during his absence, and has done an admirable, if unspectacular job. In three starts, Keenum completed 61 of 100 passes for 755 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Now that Bradford is back, he will resume the starting role. The Vikings are also set to get their former starter back soon, as Teddy Bridgewater is set to come off the physically unable to perform list after Week 6 – he's been on the sideline since suffering a brutal and nearly life-threatening knee injury during last year's training camp, after which the Vikings dealt multiple draft picks for Bradford.