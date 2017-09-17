Sam Bradford MRI hard to read because of scar tissue buildup
Sam Bradford has a knee issue that is hard to gauge right now.
Sam Bradford has seen his twice-repaired left knee become an issue as the Minnesota Vikings head into Week 2 of the regular season, but now we know just how hard the issue is to gauge.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bradford's MRI earlier this week was hard to read because of scar tissue built up, but the team believes that his ACL is still in tact overall.
The scar tissue build-up is not uncommon after the surgeries that he has had on his knee, but it does shed some light on why the Vikings have treaded lightly on his status all week long.
He will be a game-time decision for the team on Sunday prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
