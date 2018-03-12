Sam Bradford reportedly drawing interest from a quarterback-needy AFC East team
The Vikings quarterback could be headed to the AFC in 2018
After trading away Tyrod Taylor over the weekend, the Buffalo Bills don't really have a proven starting quarterback on their roster, which means there's a really good chance that they're going to add at least one veteran in free agency.
Although we're still two days away from the official start of free agency, it looks like the Bills already have their eyes set on one certain quarterback: Sam Bradford. According to NFL.com, the Bills have some interest in adding Bradford because they believe he would potentially be a good scheme fit in the system being put in by new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Of course, before the Bills would even think about signing Bradford, they would want to make sure that he's completely healed from the knee injury that limited him to just two games in 2017. Bradford's injury was an odd one. After taking a hit in Week 1, Bradford underwent an MRI, but that didn't really help anything. Apparently, doctors had a difficult time telling how much damage there was because Bradford had so much scar tissue in his left knee, which has been surgically repaired twice due to two separate occasions where he tore his ACL.
After missing Weeks 2 thru 4 due to his knee injury, Bradford attempted to make a comeback in Week 5, but that comeback didn't last long as Bradford didn't even make it to halftime. Vikings coach Zimmer yanked him from the game after Bradford re-aggravated his injury. With Bradford out, Case Keenum took over the Vikings starting quarterback job and played so well that Zimmer kept him as the starter for the rest of the season.
Due to his injury, Bradford wasn't even able to return to practice until January. Basically, the Bills would need Bradford to pass a physical before they would commit to him. If Bradford isn't healthy enough for the Bills, NFL.com also noted that Case Keenum could be an option for Buffalo.
Before he was injured, Bradford did shine in Week 1. In a 29-19 win over the Saints, Bradford threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns. One team that could give the Bills some competition for Bradford is the Vikings, who could make an offer if they miss out on Kirk Cousins.
As for the Bills, they currently only have one quarterback on their roster. Besides trading Taylor to the Browns, the Bills will also be losing Joe Webb to free agency, which leaves them with just Nathan Peterman for now.
