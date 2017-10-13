Sam Bradford ruled out of Week 6 game vs. Packers, Vikings' top receiver also out

For the fourth time in five weeks, the Vikings won't have starting quarterback Sam Bradford on the field for their game on Sunday.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has announced that Bradford won't be available for the team's Week 6 game against the Packers. Bradford has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season that's already caused him to miss three games.

After missing Weeks 2 thru 4, Bradford attempted to make a comeback in Week 5 against the Bears, but that comeback didn't last long. Although he was the Vikings' starting quarterback in the team's Monday night win over Chicago, Bradford didn't even make it to halftime. Zimmer yanked him from the game after Bradford re-aggravated his injury.

"He aggravated his injury when he got tackled on one of the plays," Zimmer said. "I just thought it was best for him that we got him out of there. He didn't want to come out. He wanted to stay in there and fight but I didn't want to get him injured anymore."

At one point in the second quarter against the Bears, things got so bad that Robert Griffin actually went on Twitter and implored the Vikings to pull Bradford from the game.

Gotta get Bradford out for his own safety trust me I know the feeling — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 10, 2017

With Bradford out for Sunday's game, that means Case Keenum will make his fourth start of the season. Although Keenum looked rusty back during a 26-9 loss to the Steelers in Week 2, he's continued to look better every time he's been on the field. After taking over for Bradford on Monday, Keenum led the Vikings to 17 points in a 20-17 win.

Minnesota's backup quarterback finished the game 17 of 21 for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Keenum though, he'll be missing one of his favorite targets this week. Zimmer announced on Friday that Stefon Diggs won't be playing against the Packers. Diggs injured his groin in the second half of the Bears' game and didn't practice at all this week.

The loss of Diggs means Minnesota won't have its starting quarterback or leading receiver. Diggs has caught 23 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season.

As for Bradford his injury woes started this season after he took a low hit in Week 1. Bradford eventually underwent an MRI, however, it was apparently difficult to tell how much damage there was because Bradford had so much scar tissue in his left knee. The quarterback's left knee has been surgically repaired twice due to two separate occasions where he tore his ACL.