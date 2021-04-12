Sam Darnold has gone through a whirlwind over the last week and after a few twists and turns finds himself the newest quarterback of the Panthers. While the destination wasn't known until he ultimately fell in Carolina, Darnold's departure from the New York Jets was something that appeared inevitable once the club secured the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft and began zeroing in on BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who is looked at as the likely selection at that spot. With a young quarterback coming in, Darnold -- who was once viewed as the franchise savior under center after being selected No. 3 overall in 2018 -- became expendable.

"Those conversations were tough," Darnold told the Panthers official website as he described his departure from the Jets. "I imagined I was going to be the franchise quarterback of the New York Jets for a long time. And once you realize that the team that drafted you is moving on, it stings a little bit."

Darnold got a taste of the business side of the NFL in his divorce from the Jets, but he has since found what he described as "relief" in landing with the Panthers. The 23-year-old wasn't shy talking about his excitement in coming to Carolina where he's widely viewed as the presumptive Week 1 starter for an offense run by coach Matt Rhule and coordinator Joe Brady that boasts the likes of star running back Christian McCaffrey along with receivers Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore.

"To go from being unwanted to being wanted is huge," Darnold said. "Getting that news that you're going to be traded, of a team saying, 'Hey, we didn't want you,' for whatever reason, is hard. But right now, I feel great about it, and I'm excited to get here, and get started."

Darnold's three-year tenure with the Jets didn't leave much to be desired. The club struggled to find success largely thanks to mismanagement from the coaching staff and front office. While Darnold didn't have much talent surrounding him over those three seasons, the quarterback also struggled a bit in his own right. For his career, he owns a 13-25 record as a starter, has completed 59.8% of his passes and is averaging 213.1 yards per game through the air. He also has 45 passing touchdowns to 39 interceptions.

Given that New York is heading into a 2021 season with a new head coach and was presented with the opportunity to reset at the quarterback position with the No. 2 overall pick, it's understandable to see why GM Joe Douglas made the decision to move on from Darnold, who is nearing the end of his rookie contract. With that in mind, this does seem like one of the rare instances where a trade is working out for all parties involved as Darnold gets an opportunity to live up to his first-round potential in Carolina.

So while it may have been a bitter end, things look promising for Darnold and the Jets going forward.