Sam Darnold admits he was not 100% for season opener, confirms timetable for recovery from mono

There was no doubt that the New York Jets missed quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday night. The Cleveland Browns coasted to a 23-3 win while the Jets converted on just two of their 14 third-down attempts and recorded only 262 yards of total offense.

The second-year quarterback continues to deal with mono, and is expected to miss at least a couple more weeks. During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Darnold confirmed that the goal was to return by Week 5, when the Jets travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles following their bye week.

Sam Darnold said “the goal” is to be back against the #Eagles in Week 5. He said that is the timetable the doctors have given him. #jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 17, 2019

Darnold has done all that he can while trying to get back to being 100% healthy. He says that he has been taking it easy so that he doesn't raise his blood pressure, and has only lost two pounds. He's now been allowed back in the building, and is doing all he can to help his teammates.

Surprisingly, Darnold admitted that he was not 100% for the season opener, when the Jets fell to the Buffalo Bills at home, 17-16. Darnold threw for just 175 yards and one touchdown, and said that he had a bad night's sleep and had cold sweats as well. According to him, he was about 80-85% healthy.

Hopefully next week's matchup with the New England Patriots is the last game Darnold will miss this year. While the Patriots are arguably the best team in the league, they Jets also have added problems at the quarterback position.

Former practice squad quarterback Luke Falk will get the start on Sunday after Trevor Siemian went down with an ankle injury. After undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, it was announced that he would be placed on season-ending injured reserve. Darnold said that he was watching the game when the injury occurred, and he started screaming into and punching a pillow when he saw Siemian go down. Falk was able to get the offense moving, however, and completed 20 of 25 passes for 198 yards.

This was not the start to the season Jets fans were hoping for, but hopefully things will change for the better when Darnold returns to the field.