Sam Darnold and Adam Gase offer grim update on the quarterback's health ahead of Eagles game

Sam Darnold has missed each of the New York Jets' last two games with mono. The hope was that Darnold would be fit to play in the team's Week 5 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Darnold, however, has another hurdle to clear if he is going to face the Eagles. On Sunday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Darnold will have more tests on his spleen to make sure that it is not enlarged. While Darnold didn't discuss the specifics of his new health situation, he did mention his spleen during a recent interview with SportsNet New York.

"I've been doing everything I can," said Darnold, who hasn't played since Week 1. "I've been exercising as much as I can so far. I'll kinda let the specifics come out whenever they do; whenever Coach Gase wants to disclose that information. For me, it's just about doing what the doctors say. It's out of my control. My spleen at this point is gonna do what it's gonna do. Right now I'm just focused on, if they said I can get some cardio in, getting in as much cardio in as I can … making sure that I'm in shape so that if I were to go in there and play a game, I can hold up.

"Again, just to clarify, I'm gonna let the specifics come out when they do, but until then, I'm just gonna do what the doctors say."

Jets head coach Adam Gase, who also spoke with SportsNet New York, offered a grim update on Darnold's status for Sunday's game.

"Nobody should hit him anyways but, right now, what they're telling us is he can't have any contact," said Gase. "So if we were playing a game tomorrow or Wednesday, he wouldn't be able to play because he hasn't been cleared for contact."

Gase was then asked at what point in the week he needs to make a decision on Darnold's likely status for Sunday.

"It's not ideal. It's not an ideal situation," Gase said. "The first question I ask is, well, it would be one if we're looking at a guy that's played in the league like, 12 years or something that we could go the whole week and kinda have the rug pulled out from under us. But, this is more of a situation of when you got a younger backup and if he's gonna play, he's gonna need the reps.

"It's kinda one of those things where the sooner the better than I have an answer. Right now, it is what it is. I just have to keep kinda preparing with the possibility of Sam going and the possibility of Luke (Falk) might have to go."

New York's backup, Falk, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after fellow backup Trevor Siemian sustained a season-ending injury to his ankle. Falk made his first NFL regular-season start in Week 3, going 12-22 for 98 yards with no touchdowns and an interception (while also being sacked five times) in the Jets' 31-14 loss at New England.

The Jets, after failing to hold on to a double-digit lead in their Week 1 loss to the Bills, are 0-3 after having a bye this past weekend. New York's next opponent, the Eagles, are also a team that is looking to overcome a slow start to their season. Philadelphia, following its win over Green Bay last Thursday night, is one of the NFL's 14 2-2 teams through four weeks.

Regardless of who is under center for the Jets, they will face the NFL's worst pass defense, as the Eagles are currently 32nd in the NFL after giving up an average of 324 passing yards per game during the first four games.