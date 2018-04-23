Sam Darnold doesn't look at many mock drafts for fear of driving himself 'insane'

NFL mock drafts are a time-honored tradition that are always incredibly wrong. With that in mind, it makes a lot of sense that players about to be drafted try not to trouble themselves with such things. Former USC quarterback and presumably future first-round pick Sam Darnold said on PFT Live that he falls in that camp and doesn't really bother with mocks, just wanting some time to himself.

Darnold has been mocked all over the board. He just doesn't know or care.

"I haven't looked at mock drafts," he said, per Pro Football Talk. "If I looked at those a lot I think I would drive myself insane. With the draft coming up I'm just trying to spend time with my family and close friends. There's so many mock drafts out there I haven't been able to keep up with them."

If anyone looks at mock drafts for more than a few minutes, there's a decent chance they'll end up going crazy. After all, you can only look at so many variations of landing spots for Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen before your head starts spinning a little. Throw in Saquon Barkley and Bradley Chubb and you'll start looking like Charlie Kelly trying to figure out Pepe Silvia is. But it's probably a lot easier for a guy who's certainly going to get picked (not to mention will likely get invited to draft day) to ignore such matters. For the fringe players, mock drafts may be a slightly more valued tool.

With that being said, it wouldn't be surprising if seven executives said today that they don't like something trivial about Darnold like a toe on his left foot being longer than the same toe on his right foot in order to dissuade other teams from taking their guy. So it makes a lot of sense for those about to be drafted to want to remove themselves from the draft process.