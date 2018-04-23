Sam Darnold doesn't look at many mock drafts for fear of driving himself 'insane'
Darnold doesn't see the benefit of looking at where he's being projected
NFL mock drafts are a time-honored tradition that are always incredibly wrong. With that in mind, it makes a lot of sense that players about to be drafted try not to trouble themselves with such things. Former USC quarterback and presumably future first-round pick Sam Darnold said on PFT Live that he falls in that camp and doesn't really bother with mocks, just wanting some time to himself.
Darnold has been mocked all over the board. He just doesn't know or care.
"I haven't looked at mock drafts," he said, per Pro Football Talk. "If I looked at those a lot I think I would drive myself insane. With the draft coming up I'm just trying to spend time with my family and close friends. There's so many mock drafts out there I haven't been able to keep up with them."
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
If anyone looks at mock drafts for more than a few minutes, there's a decent chance they'll end up going crazy. After all, you can only look at so many variations of landing spots for Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen before your head starts spinning a little. Throw in Saquon Barkley and Bradley Chubb and you'll start looking like Charlie Kelly trying to figure out Pepe Silvia is. But it's probably a lot easier for a guy who's certainly going to get picked (not to mention will likely get invited to draft day) to ignore such matters. For the fringe players, mock drafts may be a slightly more valued tool.
With that being said, it wouldn't be surprising if seven executives said today that they don't like something trivial about Darnold like a toe on his left foot being longer than the same toe on his right foot in order to dissuade other teams from taking their guy. So it makes a lot of sense for those about to be drafted to want to remove themselves from the draft process.
-
Gronkowski the horse may miss Derby
The horse named after the Patriots tight end has an unspecified injury ahead of one of the...
-
Why the Giants should not draft Saquon
Nick Kostos joins Will Brinson to break down the Giants' decision at the No. 2 overall pick...
-
Ravens out on Dez after signing Snead
The list of potential suitors for Bryant is getting even thinner
-
Cardinals reportedly love Baker Mayfield
Arizona is reportedly in the market for a quarterback early in the draft
-
Mock Draft: Darnold lands with Giants
Quarterbacks go with the first three picks, and six signal-callers are gone by No. 12 over...
-
Patriots intrigued by Lamar Jackson
The Patriots have been heavily rumored to be interested in a quarterback early in the draf...