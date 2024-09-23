Sam Darnold, not C.J. Stroud, dominated at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, throwing four touchdowns to help the Minnesota Vikings rout the Houston Texans, 34-7. The veteran quarterback didn't escape Week 3's big win unscathed, however, as he underwent an MRI for a knee injury Monday, according to NBC Sports.

The good news: All appears well with the knee, as an MRI revealed Darnold is dealing with a bone bruise and no structural damage, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. That means Darnold should be good to go when the Vikings visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 67.9 YDs 657 TD 8 INT 2 YD/Att 8.42 View Profile

Darnold was sidelined for a single play late in Sunday's victory after former Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter wrapped up his legs on a sack attempt. Hunter was flagged for roughing the passer, and Darnold initially tried to walk off under his own power before sitting down in pain. He ultimately did make his way to the sidelines on his own, then returned to finish the game after backup Nick Mullens took one snap under center.

"It's good," Darnold told Mike Florio of his knee Sunday night, "and that's as much as I'm gonna say about that."

The quarterback also said on CBS' postgame broadcast that he felt "OK" returning after the injury.

His four touchdowns Sunday gave him the NFL lead in scoring passes, and keep Minnesota atop the league standings at 3-0. He also became the first Vikings quarterback in franchise history to throw multiple touchdowns in three straight wins to start a season.

The Vikings, of course, already lost first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy, who competed with Darnold for the top job this summer, to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Besides Mullens, they also have journeyman reserve Brett Rypien under contract at the position.