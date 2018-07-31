Sam Darnold is finally signed to the Jets, but what's realistic for the rookie QB in Year 1?
Raja Bell talks Darnold signing and what he learned as a rookie
After a lengthy signing process due to disputes over offset language, Sam Darnold is finally a Jet. The rookie quarterback can now start taking the reps with the team in practice, which is obviously huge for a first-year player. Darnold may not be the starting quarterback as of now, but it's reasonable to think he'll be playing in games sooner than later.
He'll start the season behind Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater on the depth chart, so he'll have an opportunity to learn some of the game before being thrust into game-time action.
However, that starts in practice. On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Raja Bell was joined by fantasy guru Jamey Eisenberg to talk Darnold and his potential impact. Bell reminisced about his time as a rookie in the NBA, including the lessons that he learned over time and, perhaps just as importantly, the value of practice and training camps.
Eisenberg, meanwhile, started looking at expectations for Darnold -- from both a practical and fantasy perspective. The two also gave their take on how teams should handle rookie quarterbacks, due to the incredibly demanding nature of the position. They note that quarterback is the toughest position in sports, so it should be handled differently -- including for rookies.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Diggs gets five-year extension
Diggs won't be making Antonio Brown money but he'll reportedly be close
-
Chandler Jones leaves Twitter in shock
RIP to this blocking sled
-
Jerry Jones called out for anthem gaffe
Jerry Jones might have just shown a little bit of disrespect to the flag
-
Carr shocked the Packers cut Nelson
The Packers loss is starting to look like the Raiders gain
-
Jets make uniform announcement
The Jets will soon be getting new uniforms
-
NFL Hall of Fame game odds, picks, bets
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the nation's most prestigious handicapping con...