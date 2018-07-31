Sam Darnold is finally signed to the Jets, but what's realistic for the rookie QB in Year 1?

After a lengthy signing process due to disputes over offset language, Sam Darnold is finally a Jet. The rookie quarterback can now start taking the reps with the team in practice, which is obviously huge for a first-year player. Darnold may not be the starting quarterback as of now, but it's reasonable to think he'll be playing in games sooner than later.

He'll start the season behind Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater on the depth chart, so he'll have an opportunity to learn some of the game before being thrust into game-time action.

However, that starts in practice. On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Raja Bell was joined by fantasy guru Jamey Eisenberg to talk Darnold and his potential impact. Bell reminisced about his time as a rookie in the NBA, including the lessons that he learned over time and, perhaps just as importantly, the value of practice and training camps.

Eisenberg, meanwhile, started looking at expectations for Darnold -- from both a practical and fantasy perspective. The two also gave their take on how teams should handle rookie quarterbacks, due to the incredibly demanding nature of the position. They note that quarterback is the toughest position in sports, so it should be handled differently -- including for rookies.

