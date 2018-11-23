Sam Darnold officially out again for Jets, who will start Josh McCown vs. Patriots
Darnold has been dealing with a foot injury and is unable to return, even after the Jets' bye
The New York Jets will once again be without their quarterback of the future this week. Sam Darnold, still dealing with a foot injury, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against their division rival New England Patriots. Veteran backup Josh McCown will start in Darnold's place.
Darnold was named the starter for the Jets out of training camp and played well during his initial start against the Detroit Lions in a big Week 1 win, but largely struggled after that before getting injured. From Week 2 through Week 9, Darnold completed only 53 percent of his passes and averaged 6.5 yards per attempt while throwing nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Jets went 2-6 in those eight games.
McCown started New York's final game before the bye, an embarrassing 41-10 defeat at the hands of the Bills. McCown struggled badly, completed only 17 of 34 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two picks. The Jets finished with 199 total yards, their second-lowest total of the year.
It was initially assumed that Darnold would be ready to face the Pats coming out of the Jets' bye (watch Sunday's game at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV, try it for free), but he did not practice at all this week and has instead been ruled out. McCown will make another start as the Jets wait for Darnold's foot injury to heal. They face the Titans, Bills, Texans, Packers, and Patriots during their final five games of the season.
