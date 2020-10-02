The New York Jets are the frontrunners for the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 thanks to their hapless start to this season, and while coach Adam Gase is reportedly safe for the remainder of the 2020 campaign, speculation has increased regarding his job security amid the team's 0-4 stretch. Quarterback Sam Darnold, meanwhile, isn't exactly downplaying the likelihood of a future change.

"It's nothing I'm worried about," he told reporters following Thursday night's loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos. "You know, obviously, I love Adam, but it's not my decision to make."

In other words, the Jets' franchise QB knows the reality: New York's turnaround may very well require replacing Gase, who's now gone 7-13 at the helm of the staff and hasn't posted a winning record as a head coach since 2016.

Darnold genuinely seems to mesh well with Gase, who's reportedly rubbed plenty of other players the wrong way in the Big Apple. But the positive effects of that relationship have rarely translated on the field, where the Jets' former No. 2 overall pick has, in many ways, regressed amid a battered and underwhelming supporting cast. Among the league's worst starting QBs through the first quarter of the season, Darnold has also been speculated as a future departure, assuming the Jets completely restart their rebuild in the event Gase is fired and general manager Joe Douglas seeks his own coach/QB combo.