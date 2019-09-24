Sam Darnold predicts Jets find success with his return: 'We're going to go on a little run here'

The New York Jets did not envision themselves starting the 2019 season 0-3 -- and they certainly did not envision losing quarterback Sam Darnold to mono for a few weeks. The second-year signal caller believes that fans should be patient, however, and predicts that this team is going to get it together once he makes his return to the field.

During a conference call with reporters on Monday, Darnold predicted success for his Jets in the near future.

"We're going to go on a little run here," Darnold said, according to the New York Post. "It's going to be fun, but it's going to take a lot of work. I know a lot of the guys on the team are willing to put in that work."

Without Darnold, the Jets have scored a total of 17 points over the last two games while giving up a total of 53 points. On Sunday, Luke Falk and the offense registered just 105 yards of total offense against the New England Patriots.

Darnold is still on track to return in Week 5, when the Jets travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. It will be his first game back since the 17-16 loss the Jets suffered to the Buffalo Bills in the season opener. Last week, Darnold admitted that he wasn't feeling 100% in Week 1. He threw for just 175 yards and one touchdown, and said that he had a bad night's sleep and had cold sweats as well. According to him, he was about 80-85% healthy.

"He's feeling better. He looks better," head coach Adam Gase said on Monday. "Everything looks like it is trending in the right direction. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. We still, obviously, have a week to make sure he's good to go for next Wednesday [for practice]. That's really the aiming point for us to get him healthy."

If the Jets are "going to go on a little run here," Darnold better hit the ground running. After the Eagles in Philly, the Jets host the undefeated Dallas Cowboys and then host the Patriots, who just defeated the Jets 30-14 on Sunday.

Darnold is expected to take a big step forward in Year Two. With the addition of weapons Jamison Crowder and Le'Veon Bell -- as well as several pieces on the defensive side of the ball -- the Jets at least appeared to be on track to record their first winning record since 2015. While the 2019 campaign has gotten off to a slow start, there's still time for Darnold and Co. to turn it around.