Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said recently that quarterback Sam Darnold has "earned the right to be a free agent" this offseason, all but guaranteeing the veteran will test the market. One team is already expected to pursue the rejuvenated former first-round draft pick, with ESPN reporting Sunday that the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to show interest if/when Darnold becomes available.

The Raiders have an obvious need at quarterback, shuffling between backups Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew during the 2024 season. Now under reportedly significant direction from new minority owner Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers great, Las Vegas also boasts the second-most projected salary cap space of the 2025 offseason, with more than $92 million set to be at their disposal.

The Raiders have also been tied to this year's top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the favorites to go early, including Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, could be off the board by the time Las Vegas is scheduled to pick at No. 6 overall.

Darnold, meanwhile, endured an ugly finish to the 2024 season, faltering in back-to-back Week 18 and wild-card playoff defeats. Prior to that, the former New York Jets prospect enjoyed a prolific run under O'Connell in Minnesota, throwing a career-high 35 touchdowns to help the Vikings finish 14-3.