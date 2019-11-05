Sam Darnold says he's 'seeing the field really well' despite his recent struggles and Jets losses

The last few weeks of the New York Jets' season have been a roller coaster, with the biggest drop coming on Sunday.

It all began in Week 6, when quarterback Sam Darnold made his way back into the starting lineup after battling mono. The Jets took down the Dallas Cowboys at home, 24-22, and Darnold was simply fantastic. He threw for 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against a team that was considered an early-season Super Bowl contender.

It appeared like the Jets were a team on the rise, several of their stars were back healthy and they had the undefeated New England Patriots next up on the schedule at home in prime time. What happened next was nothing short of a disaster. The Jets were blown out, 33-0, and Darnold had what might have been his worst game as a pro, throwing for just 96 yards, four interceptions and also losing a fumble. The shell shock the Jets experienced carried over into the next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then again to Miami, where they lost to the winless Dolphins on Sunday.

Darnold has struggled mightily, and thrown for just three touchdowns and eight interceptions over the past three weeks, but he maintains that he's seeing everything well on the football field and that everything is going to be OK for the Jets.

"The last couple weeks I've actually been seeing the field really well," Darnold said Monday (via NFL.com) when asked if he'd been having difficulty making reads since the team's only win against Dallas. "It's just not getting the same results, but I'm seeing it well. Just got to keep staying consistent with watching tape and figuring out what they're doing. It sucks to say, now that we're 1-7, but we're right there. We just got to clean up some things and we'll be OK."

While the losses the Jets suffered to the Patriots and Jaguars were bad, losing to the 0-7 Dolphins was next level. This was a team that appeared 100% set on tanking, and to make matters worse, was the same team that fired Jets head coach Adam Gase less than a year ago. It's never a good thing to see your fans wearing bags over their heads on the road -- especially in Miami.

The Jets have a relatively easy schedule moving forward. They face the New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and the Dolphins again over the next five weeks. New York has an opportunity to turn things around, assuming that the Jets really aren't the worst team in the NFL.