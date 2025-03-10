After trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, the Seattle Seahawks have found their new quarterback on the first day of legal tampering. Seattle is signing former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Darnold receives a three-year, $100.5 million contract, which includes $55 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

After questions about what Darnold's market would be in free agency, he signs a deal that includes an average annual value of $33.5 million, which ranks No. 18 in the NFL. In Seattle, Darnold also reunites with Klint Kubiak, the new Seahawks offensive coordinator who worked with Darnold during his one season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Darnold is coming off a career year in which he went 14-3 as the starter while completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 14 wins were the most by any quarterback in his first season with a team in NFL history. He found success pushing the ball downfield with talented weapons such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, as Darnold's 34 completions of throws 20+ yards ranked first in the NFL, as did his 49% completion percentage and nine passing touchdowns when going at least 20 yards downfield.

While Darnold's magical 2024 campaign ended on a low note with a critical loss to the rival Detroit Lions in Week 18 and a 27-9 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend, he did enough to earn a multi-year deal from a team that wanted to get younger at the quarterback position.

In Seattle, Darnold joins what will be a new-look offense. The Seahawks released veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but Darnold does have a budding star in Jaxon Smith-Njigba to throw to. The 23-year-old tied a Seahawks franchise record this past season by catching 100 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.