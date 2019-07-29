Sam Darnold signs a Jets fan's speeding ticket, jokes about getting in trouble for the autograph
Sam Darnold may have helped a fan get out of a speeding ticket
Sports fans often have odd requests when it comes to what they ask athletes to sign, and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was met with a predicament with his latest autograph request.
At training camp, a fan asked the 22-year-old to sign their speeding ticket, but Darnold was not exactly sure if he should comply.
"I didn't know if I should sign it or not," Darnold told reporters, via SNY TV, as reporters laughed. "I wasn't sure what to do. He told me sign it. I'm sure if I got in trouble for it or whatever, they could sign it off, but I don't know."
A reporter told the QB that the parking ticket was for $95 and wondered if he would be paying it for the fan but Darnold said, "I didn't give him my card or anything, so I'm alright."
The Jets responded to the tweet saying "awesome," but also advising them to drive safe.
The fan couldn't have been to upset about the ticket. He seemed more concerned with meeting Darnold.
The fan, who clearly has yet to pay the fine, may be able to use the autograph to get his ticket appealed, unless of course the officer is not a Jets fan. Set at an $85 payment, the ticket was for going 64 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Darnold said this signature request was the most unique one of his young career so far.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell issues apology to fantasy owners
Bell issues apology to fantasy owners that drafted him last year
-
Buccaneers safety suffers torn ACL
Orion Stewart announced on Monday that he tore his right ACL
-
Wentz, Jackson developing chemistry
Wentz, Jackson are on right track toward being what the Eagles envisioned when they decided...
-
Inside Browns camp: Signs of life
Here's everything you need to know about the scene in Berea as the Browns get ready for 20...
-
Collins looking to 'run over' Gettleman
The Redskins safety is going to be out there looking for a confrontation with Gettleman
-
Dolphins fire offensive line coach
Flaherty was hired by head coach Brian Flores just five months ago