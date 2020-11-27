Sam Darnold will snap his two-game absence and return as New York's starter when the Jets host the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. Darnold was able to practice fully on Thursday and will do so again on Friday, which has helped pave the way for head coach Adam Gase to make the call on his status, albeit with the caveat of there being no setbacks in practice.

"It's been a good week for Sam," Gase told reporters, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "It just looks a lot different from the last time he tried to make a run at going in a game."

Darnold originally suffered his right shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Broncos and missed two games, including New York's first matchup with the Dolphins in Week 6. Darnold returned to action in Week 8 against the Bills, but later aggravated the injury again against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. That sidelined Darnold for the Jets' previous two games that were sandwiched around their Week 10 bye.

Sam Darnold NYJ • QB • 14 CMP% 58.6 YDs 1045 TD 3 INT 6 YD/Att 5.47 View Profile

In Darnold's absence, Joe Flacco got the nod under center. Over the previous two games, Flacco has completed 60% of his passes for 467 yards, five touchdowns, and two picks. New York was winless in both of those most recent starts by Flacco, adding to their 0-10 record entering Sunday.

Not only will Darnold return to action, but it also looks like he'll have his full complement of weapons at receiver with Breshad Perriman (shoulder), Jamison Crowder, and rookie Denzel Mims all in line to play this week. Gase noted that this could be a chance for everyone to "see what maybe it could have been" with everyone healthy at the same time.