You won't hear any complaints from Robby Anderson about what the Carolina Panthers just did. The organization held true to the expectation they'd move on from Teddy Bridgewater as starting quarterback, pulling the trigger to land former third-overall pick Sam Darnold in a trade with the New York Jets. So while Bridgewater reportedly searches for a new NFL home, Darnold packs his bags and readies to touch down in Charlotte, hoping to get back to throwing plenty of touchdowns to Anderson -- his former No. 1 weapon with the Jets.

Anderson signed on with the Panthers last year in free agency and while he had an impressive first season with Bridgewater, unlike others who must now adapt to Darnold, the change at QB isn't a change at all for him at all.

"I think me and Sam had very good chemistry," Anderson told NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," via NFL.com. "I think that really stems from communication and just trust. I think if you look at the growth between me and Sam, you notice toward the back end of me being with the Jets, him throwing the ball up in double coverage and just throwing the ball up. That came with time and just trust in me making those plays and coming through for him in the clutch."

In their two seasons together in New York, Darnold and Anderson combined for 1,531 yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 catches -- numbers that helped propel Anderson to his current two-year, $20 million contract with the Panthers. Darnold went on to struggle in 2020 without Anderson and as a victim of poor coaching, while Anderson became one of the only bright spots in an otherwise questionable Panthers offense that saw Christian McCaffrey take the field for only three games last season.

Nonetheless, Anderson delivered his first 1,000-yard season at the NFL level, reeling in 1,096 yards to go along with three touchdowns. He now looks forward to again being a weapon for Darnold, whom he believes the Jets didn't mold correctly.

"Me personally speaking, I just think Sam kinda, his development was not correct with the Jets," he said. "I think he didn't have the best supporting cast around him, the best coaching to get him to his full potential."



The Panthers, with the help of Anderson, will now give it a shot.