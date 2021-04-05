Quarterback Sam Darnold will now be seeing ghosts in a new city. On Monday, Darnold was traded from the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported the news that the former first-rounder was sent to Carolina for a 2021 sixth-round pick and a second and fourth-round selection in 2022.
Can confirm pic.twitter.com/ZdeVPH2KAT— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 5, 2021
After going 2-14 in 2021, the Jets found themselves with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft and they will likely choose one of the top quarterbacks on the board. With an up-and-coming quarterback likely headed to MetLife Stadium, the team clearly no longer felt a need for their old QB1.
Last season, Darnold played 12 games, throwing for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Twitter had a lot to say after the trade was announced, so let's take a look at some of the best tweets:
The Panthers definitely win. Darnold will never living down having mono.
April 5, 2021
Believe it or not ...
Reminder: Sam Darnold (23/304) is younger than Joe Burrow (24/116) pic.twitter.com/4krsTQdw8e— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 5, 2021
Sam, if you're reading this, be sure to google who Sir Purr is before heading to Charlotte.
One question remains: does Sam Darnold know who Sir Purr is?pic.twitter.com/eYB394tOxy— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 5, 2021
Darnold is getting support from USC football.
You're in good hands.#FightOn✌️ https://t.co/vM909nV72K— USC Football (@USC_FB) April 5, 2021
Are we about to witness Darnold's career turning around?
If Joe Brady gets Sam Darnold turned around....he’s a HC in 2022— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) April 5, 2021
Darnold didn't get much time off from playing Tom Brady twice a year.
Sam Darnold after finding out he has to face Tom Brady twice a year in the same division again pic.twitter.com/vVcuRX7KD1— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 5, 2021
Stats you never want to brag about if you're him.
Sam Darnold had the WORST passer rating among 35 qualified QBs last season pic.twitter.com/myC3L6usVd— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 5, 2021