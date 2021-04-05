Quarterback Sam Darnold will now be seeing ghosts in a new city. On Monday, Darnold was traded from the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported the news that the former first-rounder was sent to Carolina for a 2021 sixth-round pick and a second and fourth-round selection in 2022.

After going 2-14 in 2021, the Jets found themselves with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft and they will likely choose one of the top quarterbacks on the board. With an up-and-coming quarterback likely headed to MetLife Stadium, the team clearly no longer felt a need for their old QB1.

Last season, Darnold played 12 games, throwing for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Twitter had a lot to say after the trade was announced, so let's take a look at some of the best tweets:

The Panthers definitely win. Darnold will never living down having mono.

Believe it or not ...

Sam, if you're reading this, be sure to google who Sir Purr is before heading to Charlotte.

Darnold is getting support from USC football.

Are we about to witness Darnold's career turning around?

Darnold didn't get much time off from playing Tom Brady twice a year.

Stats you never want to brag about if you're him.