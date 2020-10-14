The New York Jets will have Sam Darnold on the shelf for another week as head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Wednesday the franchise quarterback will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins in Miami. In his place, Joe Flacco, who got the nod last week against the Cardinals, will get another start under center.

Darnold is still recovering from a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder that he injured in New York's Week 4 loss to the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The 23-year-old did not practice all last week and was eventually ruled out for Sunday's contest with Arizona. This will mark the second-straight week that Darnold, who is completing 59.4% of his passes this season, will be sidelined with the injury.

As for Flacco, the veteran quarterback completed 18 of his 33 passes in the 30-10 loss to the Cardinals at MetLife Stadium for 195 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 20 yards on four carries. Flacco, who signed with New York in May, is in the midst of his first season with the Jets after going down last season due to a neck injury while a member of the Denver Broncos.

The former Super Bowl MVP will now try to help the Jets to its first win of 2020 when he will go under center and face a Dolphins team that just blew out the 49ers in San Francisco in Week 5.