Sam Darnold's 'seeing ghosts' comment gives Patriots linebackers validation for 'boogeymen' persona

Sam Darnold thought he was seeing ghosts during New York's 33-0 loss to the Patriots on Monday Night Football, but it was really the boogeymen. The second year Jets quarterback was mic'd up for the primetime matchup against New England and admitted on the sideline that he was "seeing ghosts" in the first half as the Patriots defense continuously applied pressure.

Throughout this season, New England's linebacker unit has taken on the "boogeyman" nickname, so not only were they surprised upon learning about Darnold's words following the game, but were also thrilled that this gives validation to their nightmarish group.

"He did? That's the boogeymen, it's real," said linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was able to recover a Darnold fumble early in the second quarter. "That's crazy for him to say that. That makes it real, you know what I'm saying?"

"Humbling, very humbling," added fellow linebacker Dont'a Hightower while chatting with ESPN following the win. "It feels good. Obviously, it's something that we're doing inside the linebacker room. Whenever you can have fun with something like that and continue to build on it, it's cool, but I think that's pretty dope actually."

New England's defense did torment Darnold all evening as pressure forced him to commit five turnovers, including four interceptions. He was held to just 86 yards passing and completed 11 of his 32 throws in the shutout as New England pressured him on 15 of his 33 dropbacks.

This group for the Pats has been a terror all season for opposing offenses and is currently on a historic pace. They join just the 1991 Redskins as they only teams in the Super Bowl era to have multiple 30-point shutouts in their first seven games of the season. For what it's worth, Washington was able to go on and win Super Bowl XXVI that season.

They'll look to continue to spook opposing quarterbacks next week when Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense rolls into Foxborough for a Week 8 matchup.