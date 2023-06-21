For most of the offseason, the Washington Commanders have insisted that Sam Howell is their preferred starting quarterback. They didn't appear to chase after any of the various quarterbacks who were available via trade, they didn't prioritize the position in the draft, and their only free-agent signing at the position was Jacoby Brissett -- who was signed to a deal that treats him as a backup but contains incentives in the event he starts games.

Howell, for one, is appreciate that the Commanders brought him into the building.

"Jacoby's awesome," Howell said, per the team's official website. "Me and him have become really good friends, and he's just a great guy. He's been through so much in his career. He's seen a lot. He's spent some time with a lot of different teams. He was in New England for a long time with [Tom] Brady."He just has so many stories and so much insight that he can share. He's been great to have here and he helps a lot."

Brissett was not actually in New England with Brady for a long time, having spent just one season with the Patriots, but he did also spend time with Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers, among others, in Indianapolis, Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, and last season, Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. So, he has been around the block and seen all types of different quarterbacks, working as both their backup and a fill-in starter.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera recently left the door a bit more open for Brissett to compete with Howell for the starting job, even if he did express confidence in the second-year pro. As for Brissett himself, he seems to have a high opinion of Howell.

"He's smart, can make all the throws," the veteran backup said. "Been a joy to be around. I know that makes me sound old, but he's been good to be around [and] learn from each other. Competing against each other has just been a lot of fun."