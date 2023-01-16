Along with serving as the game-winning score, Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown during Super Wild Card Weekend put the Bengals' defensive end in the history books.

Hubbard's score now stands as the fourth longest defensive touchdown in NFL playoff history. It is the longest fumble return for a touchdown in playoff history, breaking a 47-year-old record that was formerly held by Steelers' legend Andy Russell.

Russell's score, a 93-yard fumble return, took place late in the Steelers' 1975 divisional round playoff matchup against the Baltimore Colts. With Baltimore threatening to score, Steelers linebacker Jam Ham forced a fumble of quarterback Bert Jones. The ball ended up in the hands of Russell, whose score gave Pittsburgh an insurmountable 18-point lead.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Russell was one of just five Steelers from Chuck Noll's first season who were still on the roster when Pittsburgh won its first of four Super Bowls during the 1970s. While he toiled for most of his career on subpar teams, Russell was able to play an integral role on Pittsburgh's first two Super Bowl teams.

Along with playing at a Pro Bowl level later in his career, Russell served as a mentor for future Hall of Fame linebackers Ham and Jack Lambert. Speaking of the Hall of Fame, former teammate and Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, in his final recorded interview, said that Russell and L.C. Greenwood are his two former teammates who are most deserving of a spot in Canton, Ohio among those who have yet to be selected.

Following their win over the Colts, the play of Russell and the rest of the Pittsburgh's famed "Steel Curtain" defense helped the Steelers defeat the Raiders and Cowboys en route to the franchise's second consecutive title. Hubbard is surely hoping that his record-breaking score will lead to similar success this postseason for the Bengals, who remain in pursuit of their first Super Bowl win.