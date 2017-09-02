Sammie Coates era for Pittsburgh Steelers ends in disappointment

Sammie Coates was picked in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the seven receivers that they picked immediately prior to Coates:

That is arguably the greatest crop of receivers a team has ever picked in a six-year span. Scratch the arguably, actually. How many teams have ever picked the best wide receiver in the league, two other stars, a fourth player with star potential and a viable slot starter in such a short amount of time?

Considering Coates was drafted ahead of all but two of those players, the Steelers rightfully expected great things from the extraordinarily talented Auburn product.

He caught 22 passes in two years.

That wasn't for lack of trying on the Steelers' part. With Martavis Bryant suspended for the 2016 season, the Steelers gave Coates every opportunity to become the starter opposite Brown and act as Pittsburgh's deep threat in residence.

He was targeted for 49 passes last season and couldn't even catch half of them. That's true statistically, but true literally as well. Coates can't catch. He has arguably the worst hands in the league. Even with a superstar quarterback and a team that develops receivers better than just about anyone in the NFL, Coates couldn't figure out how to perform the most basic action in a receiver's job description: actually receiving the ball.

Coates was appearing to realize his potential at the start of the 2016 season, leading the NFL in yards per catch through the season's first five games. He was every bit the playmaker Pittsburgh had hoped he could become, catching at least one pass of over 40 yards in each of those games. The height of his career with the Steelers game in Pittsburgh's Week 5 victory over the Browns, with Coates catching six passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. But he also suffered multiple hand injuries in that game, injuries that led to him catching just two passes for the remainder of the season while raising question marks about his status of the team entering the 2017 season.

Coates reinforced those doubts during training camp. He spent most of that time injured, and never seemed particularly serious about getting back onto the field. Even as Justin Hunter stole his job right before his eyes, Coates played and practiced with a relaxed demeanor that he had in no way earned.

That's not how one succeeds in Pittsburgh. Brown had to fight his way on to the roster before ever getting a chance to start and become a star. Coates expected to be one right away and therefore didn't take advantage of the resources available to him to help get there.

Now, the team has so little regard for Coates that they not only traded him simply for the right to swap a seventh round pick for a sixth rounder, but they did so within their own division. Coates now plays for the Cleveland Browns. Typically, a team would worry that a high draft pick they discarded might use the experience to grow into a better player and haunt them later, but the Steelers had no such concerns with Coates.

Hunter came into camp with the attitude that he had to earn every opportunity he'd get. He used that attitude to earn the opportunities Coates neglected. That is why Coates is a Brown right now, and Hunter is a Steeler.

