Sammy Watkins not spotted at second straight practice, making him unlikely for Rams-Chiefs shootout
Watkins was expected to play after a limited Thursday practice, but he sat out on Friday and Saturday
Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs pits not only two of the NFL's best teams against each other, but also two of its highest-scoring teams. Each offense, however, may end up playing without one of its most important playmakers.
We already know the Rams will take the field without wideout Cooper Kupp, who tore his ACL during last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks. But if his practice availability is any indication, we may be looking at a Chiefs squad that has to play without Sammy Watkins for the second consecutive week.
Watkins missed the Chiefs' Week 10 victory over the Cardinals with a foot injury. He was expected to make his return to the lineup this week, especially after getting in a limited practice session on Thursday. However, Watkins sat our Friday's practice and was not spotted on the field during the open portion of practice on Saturday.
Sitting out two consecutive practices after getting on the field earlier in the week is not a good sign for Watkins' potential availability on Monday night. With the Chiefs taking their bye in Week 12, they may be better off letting Watkins rest his ailing foot so that he is ready to go for Week 13 and the rest of the season. This is a team that has designs on bigger things than a mere Week 11 game, even if it is one of the most-hyped matchups of the season.
If Watkins indeed sits, he will be replaced in the lineup by Chris Conley, but the Chiefs will likely shrink their target tree as Conley seemingly never takes over a larger role in the offense -- even when other players miss time due to injury.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL DFS: Top DraftKings lineup, Week 11
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Bucs OC Todd Monken to call plays again
Koetter called plays last week, when the Bucs gained 501 yards but scored just three point...
-
NFL odds, Week 11 best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 11 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Shurmur wants 'dirty' runs from Saquon
Barkley has been boom-or-bust for a lot of the season, and Shurmur wants to see more play-to-play...
-
Top NFL Week 11 survivor, knockout picks
National sportswriter Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 11 football survivor...
-
Top Week 11 NFL picks, bets, best parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 11