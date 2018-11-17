Sammy Watkins not spotted at second straight practice, making him unlikely for Rams-Chiefs shootout

Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs pits not only two of the NFL's best teams against each other, but also two of its highest-scoring teams. Each offense, however, may end up playing without one of its most important playmakers.

We already know the Rams will take the field without wideout Cooper Kupp, who tore his ACL during last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks. But if his practice availability is any indication, we may be looking at a Chiefs squad that has to play without Sammy Watkins for the second consecutive week.

Watkins missed the Chiefs' Week 10 victory over the Cardinals with a foot injury. He was expected to make his return to the lineup this week, especially after getting in a limited practice session on Thursday. However, Watkins sat our Friday's practice and was not spotted on the field during the open portion of practice on Saturday.

Didn’t see Sammy Watkins during the open portion of practice this morning — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 17, 2018

Sitting out two consecutive practices after getting on the field earlier in the week is not a good sign for Watkins' potential availability on Monday night. With the Chiefs taking their bye in Week 12, they may be better off letting Watkins rest his ailing foot so that he is ready to go for Week 13 and the rest of the season. This is a team that has designs on bigger things than a mere Week 11 game, even if it is one of the most-hyped matchups of the season.

If Watkins indeed sits, he will be replaced in the lineup by Chris Conley, but the Chiefs will likely shrink their target tree as Conley seemingly never takes over a larger role in the offense -- even when other players miss time due to injury.