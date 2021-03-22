The start of NFL free agency in 2021 was hot and heavy for most positions, the key word here being "most." It was anything but for wide receivers, who were forced to wait for their market to heat up, and it's now beginning to. Curtis Samuel has joined the Washington Football Team, Kenny Golladay landed a massive four-year deal with the New York Giants and JuJu Smith-Schuster stunned the NFL in deciding to wave off a higher payday to stick with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's the latter that put the Ravens in a tough spot.

They were hoping to land Smith-Schuster and whiffed in that attempt, now shifting their focus to Sammy Watkins -- having reportedly set up a meeting with Watkins this week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With mutual interest existing between the two, the Ravens are hoping he can somehow be the (an?) answer to their glaring lack of receiving weapons for former league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Watkins began his NFL career as the fourth-overall pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2014, and quickly used his speed to make a name for himself. He reeled in 2,029 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons, but was then slowed tremendously by injury in Year 3 -- missing eight regular season games with a fracture in his foot that required surgery to repair -- going on to ultimately part ways with Buffalo when they traded him to the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. It was a short stay in California, however, Watkins spending only eight games in L.A. before signing a three-year, $48 million contract that defeated the in-pursuit Dallas Cowboys at the time.

He never regained prime form in Kansas City, routinely missing time -- roughly an entire season's worth of regular season games (14) -- due to injury, instead becoming a rotational piece more than a dynamic, consistent playmaker. With Tyreek Hill on the roster, Watkins was hoped to be the complementary piece, but that role has since been awarded to Mecole Hardman. His stint with the Chiefs was also blackened by a team suspension levied in 2019, but the two sides opted to remain together following the Super Bowl-winning season in 2020, but he's now a free agent looking for a new NFL home.



The Ravens are interested in moving him to Baltimore, if all goes well in the coming visit. Watkins delivered 1,613 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Chiefs over the last three seasons combined.