With Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have suffered and are saddled with a 2-5 record so far in 2020. On Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media and stated that it's a fact that the franchise has less to work with this season.

"We sold out and won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth, and played in an AFC Championship Game," Belichick said on Monday. "This year, we have less to work with. It's not an excuse. It's just the facts."

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Belichick's comments and believes that this stance should've been taken by Belichick before the 2020 season.

"Why are you choosing now to start making your comments?" Samson said. "Why not before the season started? Why before the season started were you being the same Bill Belichick thinking that you're the smartest guy ever to have Cam Newton on your team and win the AFC East? Now that you know Cam Newton is dead cap money for Carolina for a reason. Now that you know that the team that you are in charge of is having an off year. You didn't do a good job. Just admit it."

The Patriots simply aren't the same team without Brady at the helm, and the lack of offensive playmakers hasn't helped matters. Like many others, Samson believes that a down year should've been expected, but Belichick didn't want to admit it before the season began.