Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor's reportedly had a lung accidentally punctured when the team doctor was administering a pain-killing injection to the QB's rib area. According to the reports, this occurred just prior to kickoff, resulting in rookie Justin Herbert stepping in for his first-career on short notice in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor is now week-to-week following the incident. As the news became public, many immediately called for the doctor to be let go by the team.

David Samson sat down on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson" to say what he would do if he was president of the LA team.

"I'm going right down to the locker room, I'm going straight to Taylor, I'm gonna make sure he's getting taken care of ... that's my first thought," he said.

On whether or not he'd fire the doctor, the podcast host has a clear answer, saying:

"Then I'm going to speak to the doctor and I'm going to ask him a very simple question: Would you like a duffel or a rolling bag? That's all I'm curious about. Over the shoulder duffel or the rolling bag. Because the [team] is packing your stuff and you are no longer our team doctor. Period."

"If we have a sponsorship deal with this group of doctors and we need to work with this group of doctors, because we have taken the money over the level of care, then I'm still gonna choose and switch doctors," Samson continues.

"Because that doctor will never hold a needle in front of one of our players again, ever. That is not 1, 2, 3 strikes you're out. That is one and done, you're over. I don't wanna hear it."

Without question Samson says he would absolutely let go of the doctor and says he wouldn't listen to any excuse the doctor gave.

"Is this malpractice? Yes," he says.

Samson also points out that if Taylor ends up never being able to play football again he will most certainly file a suit against the doctor, but he wouldn't file anything as the president.

"It's going to be very interesting to see what the Chargers will do," the former president of the Miami Marlins concludes.

The 1-1 Chargers will host the 0-2 Carolina Panthers in Week 3, and Herbert has already been named the starter for Los Angeles.