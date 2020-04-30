Samson: How Aaron Rodgers should have handled Packers' drafting of Jordan Love
David Samson believes that Rodgers didn't do himself any favors by staying silent
The Green Bay Packers produced one of the more shocking moments during last week's 2020 NFL Draft when the franchise selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, even though two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season. Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre weighted in, scolding the franchise for drafting another quarterback and believes that the Packers burned a bridge with Rodgers with the selection of Love.
During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson said that he believes that Rodgers should have come out and released a statement on the situation rather than staying silent.
"You take the microphone," Samson said. 'I have heard what Brett Favre had to say. I guarantee you that I will not treat Jordan Love the way that Brett Favre treated me. While I may not agree or surprised by the drafting of a quarterback, I am confident in my teammates. We were one game away from the Super Bowl and I know that together we can get to the Super Bowl.' Can you imagine the leadership that it would show? Imagine as a fan of the Green Bay Packers hearing your beloved quarterback say that instead of silence."
Even though he's 36 years old, Rodgers is still capable of playing a high level and could have multiple good seasons remaining with the Packers much like Favre did late in his career.
Samson believes that Rodgers would have looked much better had he addressed the drafting of Love. Rodgers has the ability to serve as a mentor to Love in a way that Favre didn't when Rodgers first entered the league.
