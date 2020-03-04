Samson: How did you think a call between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick was going to go?
David Samson breaks down the call between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick
The big Tom Brady news of the day is that a phone call between him and Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not go well, likely sending New England fans into a panic over their chances of keeping the six-time Super Bowl champ. On the Wednesday edition of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," our host decided to reenact what the conversation might have sounded like, and ask why anyone is shocked at this news.
"What exactly were you expecting from a phone call between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady," Samson asks. "Did you think after their six super bowls together, and all of their time, that they have to do small talk?"
The original report of how the conversation went comes from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, who cites an unnamed person as the source of the call's assessment. Adam Schefter later tweeted out a slight refutation on that news, but still tried to mix in some skepticism among the 280 characters.
The legal tampering period for the NFL officially begins on March 16, with Brady expected to have a fairly strong set of potential suitors. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora suggested the Los Angeles Chargers as a possible destination for Brady, with the Raiders, Titans and Buccaneers also in the mix. The newest team to enter the fray is the San Francisco 49ers, Brady's favorite team as a kid.
