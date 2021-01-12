The Philadelphia Eagles made a huge decision Monday as the team elected to part ways with head coach Doug Pederson. This comes just three years after Pederson led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title in team history.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," host David Samson weighed in on Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie's statement following Pederson's firing. Samson explained why Lurie should've handled the situation differently.

"When you fire someone, don't say 'I think it's better for both the organization and for Doug.' Just say 'I think it's better for the organization.' You shouldn't even have to say it because it should be a prerequisite for a firing," Samson said. "Why would you make a change that is worse for your organization?"

The firing of Pederson came down fairly quickly after a report surfaced on Sunday stating that the Eagles could still part ways with the Super Bowl-winning coach pending a meeting with Eagles brass. Pederson became the first Super Bowl-winning head coach to be fired within three years of capturing a championship.