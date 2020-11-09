The Miami Dolphins have endured little success in recent history, with a revolving door of quarterbacks and head coaches coming through the franchise. With QB Tua Tagovailoa now their starter, and going 2-for-2 in his starts, the 'Fins may have found the answer they've been searching for.

David Samson sat down on his podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson" to discuss what should be next for Miami from the business side.

"What if they finally have a franchise quarterback that can take away all their playoff misery," Samson pondered, transitioning into how the Dolphins can take full advantage of having a young star in the pocket. "If I'm running the Dolphins I'm doing a couple things. Every single thing of marketing collateral now has Tua on it. Forgetting anybody else on the team. This is all about Tua."

Samson says Tua should be on the cover of everything, involved in giveaways and be the main character of this team. He says the team should already be working on season ticket sales for 2021, raising prices and creating a new rubric for the process.

"I am betting hard that Tua is going to make our team a Super Bowl contender and I don't want to leave a penny on the table," Samson said. "Tua and the Dolphins are a marriage made in heaven, will the Dolphins take advantage and go through the list of what is necessary in order to reap financial benefits?"

The Dolphins currently sit at 5-3 and in second place in the AFC East, behind the 7-2 Buffalo Bills.