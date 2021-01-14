The Miami Dolphins just finished off a season in which the team went 10-6, but missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that three unnamed players expressed concerns that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may not be the right signal caller to lead the franchise.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the Miami Herald report and revealed how he would've handled the situation.

"If I'm running the Dolphins, I'm having an immediate meeting with my GM and with my coach," Samson said. "I'm identifying which players said this because I'm calling every one of them. 'Am I missing something? Do you have a problem with Tua? Because you bring that here. You don't air your dirty laundry to the Miami Herald. You bring it to me. I'm the team president and I want to know. Because I want to win games.'"

In the report, players did say that they remained "hopeful" that Tagovailoa will improve at the position as he gets more comfortable with the team. However, the unnamed players aren't convinced that Tagovailoa can stack up with the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Deshaun Watson.

Samson believes that players can't be going to the media and feeding them information like this about a cornerstone of the franchise. It's certainly going to be interesting to see if Tagovailoa is given the reins next season by head coach Brian Flores.