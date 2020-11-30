The Baltimore Ravens have been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak that has decimated their roster. Their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed on three different occasions and is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday night.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson" -- which aired when the game had been postponed just twice -- David Samson weighed in on what's going to be done about the Steelers/Ravens game and why the league isn't in a position to cancel the game entirely.

"This outbreak is unique to the Ravens," Samson believes commissioner Roger Goodell is saying. "I know we've had a lot of positive tests with other teams, but there's only been a few tests and that's not a big deal. The Ravens still have enough players, let's not worry. We can't cancel the game because we'd have to have a Week 18. We can't do that. We're not going to move the Super Bowl."

If the NFL were to alter the schedule and have a Week 18, everything would have to be moved back. The league currently has a bye week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. If the NFL was to change the schedule to accommodate the Steelers/Ravens matchup, teams may not have a bye leading up to the Super Bowl.

It's unclear what the NFL is going to do with the game, however Samson simply believes that the league wants to exhaust all other options before canceling this week's game.