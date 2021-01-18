On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs came away with a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round. However, it may have come at a cost as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a "tweaked nerve" after the injury was originally ruled a concussion.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," host David Samson weighed in on Mahomes' injury and believes that the league really needs the Chiefs star quarterback to be healthy and play in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday against the Bills.

"We're saying to ourselves that Patrick Mahomes has got to play," Samson said regarding what the NFL is thinking. "We really need Mahomes against (Josh) Allen because we need Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Mahomes against (Aaron) Rodgers or (Tom Brady) is a slam dunk."

Mahomes was hit by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson and got twisted up on the tackle and ended up looking dazed when he was helped up by his teammates. The Chiefs quarterback eventually got his bearings and ran off to the locker room a short time later, but he did not return due to the leagues concussions protocols.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne ended up playing well enough for the Chiefs to hold onto the lead. Henne threw a key fourth down pass to Tyreek Hill late in the fourth quarter, which iced the game for Kansas City. However, Henne obviously isn't the star quarterback that Mahomes is, and the Chiefs and football fans are hoping Mahomes can suit up on Sunday.