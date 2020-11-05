The Houston Texans have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL after limping to a 1-6 record after lofty expectations coming into the season. On Thursday, Texans defensive end JJ Watt vented about not wanting to be a part of a rebuild after the team didn't trade him at the NFL trade deadline.

"And your goal can't be to make the playoffs. Your goal can't be to win one or two playoff games," Watt said. "If your goal is not to win the Super Bowl, and your goal is not to do everything in your power to make that happen, and make your organization in the best possible situation for that, then that's not going to happen. So that is my goal. That's why the work goes in. That's why I fought back from all these injuries. Because that's the goal, and that's what I'm still working towards."

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson was asked whether or not he would trade Watt if he was making the decisions in the Texans front office.

"He's got one year left with $17.5 million due. JJ Watt is not worth $17.5 million," Samson said. "JJ Watt is no longer the cornerstone of the Texans franchise. If I were the president of the Houston Texans, I would make the not very difficult decision to get rid of JJ. Watt. Get that money off the books. Save the cap space. Reallocate the money into a player who can help us win."

Samson believes that Watt isn't the dominant defensive star that he once was and the Texans would be better off using the money elsewhere. Injuries have slowed the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year over the past several seasons. He missed 32 games between 2016 and 2019, but the only one of those years he did play a full season, 2018, Watt had 16 sacks, seven forced fumbles and was named First-Team All-Pro.