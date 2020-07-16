Watch Now: Report: Cowboys, Dak Prescott Fall Short In 'Last Minute' Negotiations ( 2:08 )

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott couldn't come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension prior to Wednesday's 4 p.m. deadline. Now Prescott will play under the franchise tag of $31.4 million during the 2020 season.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the Prescott situation and said that he believes that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was never going to sign Prescott to a long-term deal.

"There was zero chance of him signing a long-term deal," Samson said. "Why is that the case? Jerry Jones was not going to give Prescott what he wanted in terms of value because there's no possible way to ascertain what's going to happening going forward with the NFL in terms of revenue. It's just too risky and Jerry Jones is too smart."

The NFL television right are up for renewal in 2022, so Jones may not have wanted to re-sign Prescott at an exorbitant with the salary cap being an unknown. Instead, the Cowboys will be content with Prescott playing under the franchise tag in 2020.

Samson mentions the possibility of the Cowboys putting the franchise tag on Prescott for a second consecutive year if he doesn't receive the type of offer in free agency that he wants. In that case, Prescott would either play under the average annual salary of the quarterback position or he could choose to hold out much like Le'Veon Bell did with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 season.