Samson: Tony Khan has to stand down in Yannick Ngakoue dispute
David Samson weighed in on the recent Twitter war between Yannick Ngakoue and Tony Khan
On Monday, Jacksonville Jaguars star Yannick Ngakoue took to Twitter to express his desire to be traded away from the franchise and even tweeted at co-owner Tony Khan. The pair engaged in a back-and-forth in which Khan said that the Jaguars need to receive the necessary compensation in order to trade Ngakoue.
During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson explained why Khan can't entice Ngakoue by responding to his tweets.
"When you are Tony Khan, no matter how much you can't stand Yannick (Ngakoue) or want to respond to these public Twitter brawls, you can' do it. The reality is Tony has to be told to stand down. Do not get into a Twitter feud with your current player. It's not worth it."
Samson believes that Khan needs to shy away from responding to Ngakoue because he is in a position of management. In addition, Khan also pointed out that Ngakoue is diminishing his trade value by engaging in a social media exchange.
Ngakoue's situation is certainly one that will be heavily watched leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday. If the Jaguars aim to trade Ngakoue, that could be their best chance to do so.
