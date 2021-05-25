Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence regarding his status with the team after reports had surfaced that he wanted out of Green Bay during the offseason. During an interview with ESPN's Kenny Mayne, Rodgers expressed that he has an issue with the philosophy in Green Bay.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing the things the right way," Rodgers said. "A lot this was put in motion last year. The wrench was just kind of throw into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year. This is just kind of the spill out of all that. But, look, it's about the people and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people."

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Rodgers' comments and stated why Rodgers chose to break his silence.

"The object is that he wants everyone to make sure that his State Farm endorsements and off-the-field business aren't put into any jeopardy," Samson said. "He doesn't want anyone to think that he's anything other than a great guy. 'Don't call me Machiavellian. That's not me. Don't tell me that I'm trying to get people fired. No way. Don't tell me I don't like drafting quarterbacks. No way. I've got a reputation to uphold.' Aaron Rodgers is paying close attention to his post-football career as he should. When you pay attention to your post-football career, you don't want to burn any bridges."

Samson believes that Rodgers simply wants to protect his own image and the investments that he has in place away from the football field.